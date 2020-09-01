I have been reading and listening to all the comments about front line workers who are real heroes during this difficult time, but for some reason we do not recognize U.S. postal carriers, who, day after day, have contact with thousands of people, thousands of pieces of mail and packages from all over the world, with very minimal protective gear, if any.
We now have political pundits and mouthpieces all over this country arguing about the job they do, or will do, instead of acknowledging the difficult job they do every day under risky and difficult conditions. Most people forget or don't know about the vital part that the U.S. Postal Service plays, under proper circumstances, in national security, or to local, state and federal law enforcement personnel. How about the local neighborhood service they perform in identifying elderly/vulnerable people who may be having a problem because they have not picked up their mail or are not responsive to a knock at the door? Fortunately, they pass by our homes/doors every day.
Our local U.S. postal carriers are our friends and neighbors and have been performing a large volume of increased package deliveries to people who fit into a risk category outlined by the CDC, who have to "shelter in home," who can not go to a grocery store, pharmacy or other needed goods provider and need to obtain these items/supplies through the U.S. mail.
To all our U.S. Postal Service carriers, sorters and administrators, I say thank you ladies and gentlemen of the U.S. Postal Service, bravo and please ignore the political muckrakers attempting to tarnish your images in the eyes of the U.S. public. We know how valuable your service is, keep up the great work that you do, and God bless you all.
Mark Hamilton
Delhi
