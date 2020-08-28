The United States has entered into a cycle, one that it is imperative that we break out of, one that has furthered the instability we see across the world today. This cycle is the one that brought us the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, and it has impacted countless people not just in the United States, but across the world. The cycle I am referring to is the cycle of radicalization. Operations in the Middle East and east Africa to ensure American security, while necessary, have had the unintended effect of causing resentment among those within the region due to what we have done. This leads to the next generation being raised to distrust American influence in the region, and can open the door for radicalization. But of course, now the United States must continue operations in the region, and thus the cycle continues.
This sounds like it could be an impossible problem to solve. What, we may ask, could potentially break this cycle? The answer, I believe, could lie in the Youth, Peace and Security Act. This bill would give the United States a powerful new tool by giving a much larger voice to the younger generations in rebuilding their communities in the Middle East. The hands-off approach that this bill suggests would build trust between the younger generations and the United States, making them much less susceptible to radicalizing forces.
I ask that we all look to the next generations as a chance for change to invest in. We, as well as our representative, Antonio Delgado, should look at this as an opportunity to break the cycle that has shaped our world for decades now.
Matthew Donovan
Oneonta
