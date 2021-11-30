It is time for the Unatego Board of Education and the communities of Otego and Unadilla to ask why the school district has lost, and is continuing to lose, excellent staff members? How many people have to leave the district before someone does something about it? Who will be next?
Richard Ranieri
Oneonta
