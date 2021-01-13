Jan. 6, after listening to his inciting message, Donald Trump’s followers set off on their crusade to reclaim our nation’s Capitol, carrying TRUMP, Trump 2020, US, Confederate and Christian flags, crosses and pennants proclaiming JESUS, JESUS SAVES, and JESUS 2020, heading across the battlefield to the ramparts of the US Capitol Building. For months Trump, Pence, Giuliani, Cruz, Hawley, Stefanik and multiple other political and religious leaders had been assuring their foot soldiers that their leader’s election had been stolen. It was up to them to stop the counting of Electoral College votes and save their Christian country.
The television cameras vividly portrayed the deadly assault on the Capitol. Despite his earlier pledge to heroically lead his troops, the president was munching snacks in the Oval Office, watching the battle scene he had directed playing out on the televisions in front of him, enjoying his ultimate reality TV show.
Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden spoke to calm the American public. He asserted that the angry, hate-filled mob did not really represent who we are as Americans. Sadly, Mr. Biden was wrong. Actually, what we were seeing revealed was a remarkably accurate portrait of our nation today. We saw a mob of self-described God-fearing, hard-working, white, middle-class American “patriots” struggling to reclaim their own privileges and prerogatives. We saw the unmasked, smiling faces of the mob proudly demonstrating their sense of privilege — confidently mugging for the cameras and posting selfies. In their house they were doing their president’s bidding with their God’s blessing — a remarkable display of White Christian Nationalism.
Tragically, it became apparent that we were actually looking into a mirror, seeing the soul of our nation on display. As the cartoon character, Pogo, observed numerous times, “We have met the enemy, and they are us.”
Thomas Holmes
Norwich
