The recent story about “Upstate transportation needs…,” needs to be clarified.
State public transportation has never been the same since General Motors and Robert Moses ensured that the more efficient and cheaper electric public transportation would be replaced with gasoline buses and their associated health issues.
Comparing New York City for having smart public transportation serving millions daily to upstate public transit with multiple “transit agencies” shows a significant problem, along with the forced migration of taxpayers to other states, which is the other problem.
Public transportation is an element of economic growth, and is not designed to be profitable, but instead to efficiently get individuals to use it to attend schools, employment, and for recreational purposes. NYC and its contiguous counties have an MTA that is actually funded by personal and corporate taxes. Amazingly, our governor is considering sports gambling and the sale of marijuana to fund the hodgepodge of upstate public transportation. Pete Rose must be smirking.
The first thing that must be done is to consolidate all upstate public transportation, determine the immediate daily and weekend users, and then project future users. The proposed specialized LSI factory in Syracuse and smart development of Upstate New York will increase users. This means that the upstate public transportation authority must also receive a share of current state revenues, not depend upon gambling or marijuana sales.
Two examples of smart public transit are the use of biomass fuel from the surge in upstate restaurants to offset the increase in fossil fuels, and use of hydro and even kinetic generation of electricity in hybrid electric vehicles for upstate public transportation. Remember “if you build it (right) they will come (to live and work here)." For now, public vehicles must demonstrate that their use is far less expensive than the personal automobile.
Harvey Brody
Oneonta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.