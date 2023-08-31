The Inflation Reduction Act has jump-started an outpouring of private sector investment: more than $110 billion in new clean energy manufacturing investments, to date. Supplying the seed money is giving investors confidence to switch to technologies that can make progress in combating climate chaos.
I urge readers to let Rep. Elise Stefanik (who voted against this bill) or your local representative know that you support these efforts. Renewable energy projects — wind, solar and hydro — have brought millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs to North Country communities, especially in St. Lawrence and Lewis counties in Ms. Stefanik’s district. After decades of huge government subsidies for fossil fuels, isn’t it time to instead provide investment both in jobs now and stability in the future?
And more, yet, could be done if the federal permitting process for renewable energy projects were streamlined. Currently the average time required to complete an environmental impact study for a major project is 4.5 years; average length of report is 650 pages. Yes, we do have opportunities for progress, if we’ll only push for them.
Paul Mendelsohn, Cherry Valley
