What’s your plan to vote? We can vote safely by mail as long as the ballot is postmarked by Nov. 3.
However, when voting absentee, those ballots won’t be opened until Nov. 12 and counted on Nov. 13. We can go to the polls on Election Day and vote in person, but that may mean long lines or putting the health of the election inspectors and yourself in jeopardy.
If we’re concerned about finding out who the next president will be in a timely fashion, consider a third and safer option. A secure way to vote and ensure your ballot is counted is to vote early. When you vote early, your vote is tabulated on Nov. 3, you can’t beat that. When you vote early, with options to vote seven days a week; morning, afternoon and evening times available, no one has to take time off from work to vote.
In Delaware County at the Board of Elections, at 3 Galant Ave. in Delhi, (call 607-832-5321 for more information), safety concerns will permit four voters at a time into the building. It will be safe, it will be relatively quick and you can be sure your vote will count. Here’s a fun fact, they will be using the new electronic poll books (not available at the polls this year) and you can get a taste of what the new system will be like without feeling rushed!
Early voting in New York begins on Saturday, Oct. 24, and continues every day through Nov. 1.
Days and times for early voting are as follows: Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Thursday and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Now, what’s your plan to vote?
Linda Caswell
Arkville
