Instead of having the Army Corps of Engineers put up temporary hospitals consider this:
Move all non-critical patients to hotels in the hardest hit areas. Those who are in therapy, recovering from surgery, or broken bones can be in a closed hotel.
You have schools with medical students that are closed who could get internship/lab time working to help these patients. Save all of the hospital rooms for the most serious.
The reason for this is temporary or tent hospitals are difficult to control temperature and environment inside. Hospital rooms are powered and plumbed for vacuum, oxygen and power to run ventilators and other equipment. The time to instate would be faster, it could help employ some hotel, construction, transportation and food workers.
This will also allow for medical staff to concentrate on the most serious patients. Faster, simpler and helping to curb loss of jobs.
Nils Anderson
Oneonta
