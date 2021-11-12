As a history buff, I find that the many old cemeteries in our area hold a wealth of information. Life could be difficult, with far too many children and young adults dying far too early. Occasionally, the engraving on the headstone tells the story. Smallpox, on the headstone of a 23-year-old woman. How many others died that year of the dreaded disease, which killed or scarred so many? Now, smallpox is a distant memory for most of us. Why? Because of a vaccine.
Before the polio vaccine became available, I sat up in bed one morning, with a stiff neck, unable to turn my head. My worried parents took me to a physician, but it turned out, I had a vertebrae out of place. I still remember how distraught my mother was. Probably the most famous person to contract the disease was Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Now, polio in America has been wiped out, thanks to the Salk vaccine. Just this year, a friend of ours who lost the use of his legs and had to be in a wheelchair from the age of 11, died. Polio.
So many diseases; measles, chicken pox, whooping cough, etc., practically wiped out, thanks to vaccines.
Now we have a pandemic, which has taken far too many lives, and devastated so many families. I wonder what people in the future will think, when looking at these tombstones, and see these dates, 2020, 2021 and beyond? Will they ask, “Wasn’t there a vaccine?”
Diana Heeman
Morris
