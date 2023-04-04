One of my sons asked recently, would any political leader resist the ability to use counterfeit money to secure votes in a democracy with the ability to create money that is accepted all over the world?
Leaders in several countries used that ability to destroy the value of their countries’ money, leading to its rejection as a basis for trade. Pakistan and Turkey are major countries presently in that situation.
U.S. politicians so far have been able to use traditional confidence in the U.S. dollar to gradually destroy its value, with very few people paying attention. The Gold Standard dollar of the past now has a dime’s purchasing power, with no indication of this erosion in sight.
In my library, I have a book titled, “The Deficit Myth”, by Stephanie Kelton, justifying the present situation.
Gerard Bourgeois
Morris
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.