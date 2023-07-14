Vaping is a problem in schools
As it has nationwide, the teenage vaping crisis has infiltrated Otsego County’s schools. I had never seen an e-cigarette in my life until I entered middle school in 2018. Now in high school, I see students vape throughout the day wherever staff are not around: unmonitored restrooms, corners without security cameras and outside on school grounds. Teachers and staff have tried to control it, but I have not seen a big change.
The constant vaping in schools affects students such as myself. It can be uncomfortable entering restrooms and unmonitored areas during the school day because someone will probably be vaping there. Those of us who don’t vape often face peer pressure. My friends and I have been offered e-cigarettes to try numerous times. Even students not pressured into vaping know they could easily try an e-cigarette whenever they want to.
We can reduce vaping among teens by educating one another on the health and social impact vaping has on both the people who do it and the ones exposed to it. Students should share the truth about the harms of vaping with their friends. Parents should talk about their concerns with their teens. School administrators can reach out to community partners for assistance in reducing vaping in schools. One is the American Heart Association, which gives presentations on the facts of e-cigarettes and their impact on teens’ health. Another is Tobacco-Free Communities: Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie’s youth Reality Check program, which empowers teens to educate their peers on how the tobacco industry’s marketing tactics to tempt teens to try vaping and becoming addicted to it.
Once we are empowered with knowledge, we can work together to stop the vaping epidemic in our schools.
Bryson Huber,Oneonta
Huber is a student volunteer with Tobacco-Free Communities.
