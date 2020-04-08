Gov. Cuomo recently signed an executive order redistributing medical equipment from hospitals with excess capacity (mostly upstate) to hospitals that are overwhelmed (New York City).
It’s natural to respond with fear in a crisis, and my first reaction was: what if I get sick? What if there isn’t a ventilator for me because it was taken downstate?
My next reaction was to think of the human beings who do need ventilators right now, or they will die — not my hypothetical, future fear, but their real, immediate need. If it were someone I love in one of those city hospitals, would I be willing to share?
John the Beloved taught that, “perfect love casteth out fear.”
What if one of those ventilators taken downstate is used to save the life of an emergency room doctor? What if, after coronavirus fades in the city, but peaks upstate, that doctor comes up here and saves my life?
Of course, COVID-19 has already appeared upstate, and our hospitals cannot be left unprotected. And they won’t be. The Daily Star’s first story implied that Cuomo will seize every last unused ventilator upstate. In reality, the state is taking 20 percent of unused equipment. All in-use and 80 percent of unused medical equipment will stay here. When the crisis fades downstate and peaks upstate, equipment can be moved again.
Crisis truly does reveal character. We are seeing some people respond with panic and hoarding, but we are also seeing people respond with great courage — like the thousands of nurses, doctors, EMTs, sailors and others who have chosen to come to New York City, at risk of their own lives, to save others in need. The only way through this crisis is together.
Krisy Gashler
Delhi
