Our great veterans, numbering 16.5 million as of 2021, including myself and many others in our communities as well as my son and many family members, deserve the benefits that the Veterans Administration provides. That anyone in Congress would vote against them should be considered as un-American!
When I enlisted in October of 1972 and went on active duty in December of that year, the draft was in use, ending a few months later. Of the ones that were drafted, many never returned home. Many came home with disabilities and they should not have to worry about losing benefits granted to them by the VA. All veterans are entitled to VA benefits. So who is the real enemy here? I say those in Congress that seek to eliminate these benefits are! They should be removed from cCongress by the voters and the 16.5 million veterans. That’s a large block of voters.
Thomas Crossman, Unadilla
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.