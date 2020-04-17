I read the “In Your Opinion” letter from Robert Carroll of Arkville.
I served in the Marine Corps the same time Mr. Carroll was in the Navy. I suffered a leg injury in 1968 and when by term was up, I filed a claim. The first time wasn’t so bad, but as time went by, my condition worsened.
Over the past 51 years, I applied four different times for an increase. East time was a real battle. I and many other veterans agree the goal of the VA is to (by denials) make one give up trying to get a settlement.
The last time I applied for an increase was 2017 and again, rejection. I finally called the Disabled American Veterans, of which I am a member, and asked for help. I had to sign a power of attorney over to them so they could advocate for me. It took about three years (about average) and appeal after appeal before we finally won.
This is when I got my next surprise. I was given an additional 20% increase, which brought me to 60%. but due to the “VA math,” I only got 50%.
When going through by last increase attempt, as with Mr. Carroll, I was awarded 0% disability but was told this could be a help when appealing.
During the process of the last increase, I had to go to the VA in Albany for testing. What they were checking was movement and range of motion to see if the previous increase stats changed.
To Mr. Carroll, I recommend if you haven’t already, get a hold of the DAV, VFW or American Legion to advocate for you. They do all the fighting for you, relieve you of a lot of the stress. There is hope and thank you for your service.
Robert C. Walker
Davenport
