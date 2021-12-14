I am a former U.S. Marine and a Vietnam veteran. I was plenty appalled to hear that the local Veterans Service Center here in Stamford does not receive a penny of support from our U.S. government. In fact, all of our support comes from private individuals.
I feel that is just another example of our government shirking its responsibility and our devoted veterans. I can only hope that if some of our elected officials may be reading this, maybe they will address this problem. We all served; many of us were wounded; some of us paid the ultimate sacrifice (some of whom I personally knw and served with). Please, my elected officials, pay heed to this letter and help if you can.
Roger Weiss
Stamford
