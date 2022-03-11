March 15 is election day in the village of Cooperstown, with polls open at the fire hall from noon to 9 p.m.
The village is fortunate to have a strong slate of candidates running for local office. Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh and Trustee Richard Sternberg are running for re-election, with a strong record of infrastructure improvement and fiscal responsibility. Sydney Sheehan, also a trustee candidate, has demonstrated solid commitment to community involvement through her service to Rotary Club’s Fall Fling, the Friends of the Village Library Board and other nonprofit institutions, and will bring a smart, fresh perspective to the Board of Trustees.
Local government has a strong impact on our community life, and I hope you will come out to support these candidates who so generously give their time to serve our village residents.
Lynne Mebust
Cooperstown
Mebust is chair of the Cooperstown Democratic Committee.
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.