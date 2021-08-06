I don’t think the public really understands why people like me were labeled “schizophrenic” a long time ago, and why that’s completely unfair. Speaking for my fellow believers in Jesus Christ and what the Bible actually teaches, we hear voices in our heads because God is trying to tell us something. When God speaks to us or gives us signs through the television or pictures on the wall, we pay close attention because the Christian life is a life of faith, not common sense, logic or reason.
It will always be the unsaved world, and young underdeveloped Christians, who label those of us who hear God’s voice as “mentally ill” or “schizophrenic.” But the Bible is very clear in many places in relation to many righteous men and women, that they would never have become righteous in the first place apart from hearing God’s voice.
I, for one, am not concerned about a Christian who hears voices in their head. I’m concerned about the people who don’t.
I understand that the majority of people in any generation have never experienced hearing God’s voice like Abraham, Moses, David, John the Baptist, the apostle Paul, and even Joseph Smith did. But if you read your Bible, you will see that God has always spoken through a small handful of “mentally ill” men and women, and not the majority. So if Jesus were on the earth today, with political, legal and judicial authority, he would rightly define anyone who doesn’t hear voices in their head as mentally ill and schizophrenic.
Then he might also have them hospitalized so they can get the help they need.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
