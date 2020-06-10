Carole Lachance, a faithful volunteer at Woodside Hall for over 10 years, has brought positive and creative energy to all in her gatherings. A steadfast proponent of older adults, Carole has persevered and filled an enormous hole in our community by establishing the Cooperstown Senior Community Center.
Last year, Carole was able to set up the center’s first gathering at the parish hall of St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Catholic parish in Cooperstown (St. Mary’s offered to provide the space for free.) With so many seniors finding themselves disconnected from social activity, Carole and her team of volunteers provided programs on subjects of interest such as personal safety, fall prevention, local history and news, exercise and painting, as well as games and knitting groups. Just as the center gained in interest and attendance, the COVID-19 lockdown began.
Ever aware of the need to keep seniors engaged and connected, Carole puts out the daily newsletter Cooperstown Senior Center Daily Digest to those on the Cooperstown Senior Center’s email list. Now in its 12th week (that’s more than 55 newsletters!), the newsletter is packed with light humor, local news, brain benders and daily challenges, a virtual tour of the most interesting buildings in America and information on how to find help with groceries and medications in your area.
I especially appreciate Carole’s daily newsletters. While leading activities at the adult home Woodside Hall, it is always a pleasure to start the morning by reading positive news and viewing the daily comic and beautiful photographs that are featured.
It is unclear as to how the Cooperstown Senior Community Center will begin safely meeting again, but at present we can stay strong in our hopes for continuity and feel grateful for the spirit of “gathering” that Carole has instilled.
Barbara Sullivan
Cooperstown
