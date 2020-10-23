I love this country and our imperfect, ever-evolving democracy. Over the past 244 years, we have traveled inexorably along a path toward more inclusion, more freedom, more justice. But we have moved in fits and starts, occasionally losing our way altogether. The past four years represent a sharp detour that I never could have imagined in my lifetime. I mourn for what has been lost and I cannot wait to regain the trail forward.
The current administration shamelessly leads with cruelty and corruption of staggering proportions. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will lead with compassion and competence. They will restore integrity and honesty where it has been sorely missing.
Truth matters. Science matters. Black lives matter. American ideals matter. Vote blue up and down the ticket to send a clear message that this administration and its enablers are not what America is about!
Cathryn James
Oneonta
