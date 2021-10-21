I am writing today to show my support for a guy I’ve known for over 35 years. Sean Farrell has been the town of Oneonta judge for eight years and his court team partner, Judge Karen Liddle, the last four years.
Knowing both of them, Sean especially, I can tell you, he loves his job and he’s good at it.
Sean and Karen are a good team and I think both of them should be re-elected. Nothing for nothing, why vote in two new guys if things are not broken and have been running smoothly? Just saying.
Bo Matheson
Unadilla
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.