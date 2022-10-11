Ah, autumn, when the air is crisp and fresh. It is definitely time to take some deep breaths and look at Matt Castelli for Congress. He is such a refreshing change after the stench of the nasty, hypocritical behavior of his opponent.
You know who she is. The one who believes "the big lie." The one who is OK with telling women they don't have the right to choose and don't even have the right to choose what contraceptive they want to use. The one who votes no on legislation to help our veterans and then steals the glory of others by claiming she “secured funds” for us when she voted no on the legislation.
Matt Castelli has actually served our country in Iraq and Afghanistan. He didn't steal any glory. He has walked the walk. He has actually worked to help our veterans secure the health care they deserve. He doesn't just agree to follow along with his party. He is the breath of fresh air we need. Vote for Matt Castelli. You won't be sorry and you will breathe so much better.
Joelle Flint
Gloversville
