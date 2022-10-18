The upcoming elections can be confusing for Otsego County voters. District lines have changed and our area now comprises myriad Congressional, state Assembly, and state Senate races.
Not sure what district you're in anymore? Unclear about who your candidates are? The state Board of Elections website offers the information you need to answer these questions.
But I would say that it's even simpler than that. Only one party on that ballot will protect reproductive rights, marriage equality, voting rights, the environment and our precious civil liberties. Vote for every Democrat in every race if you care about saving our democracy.
Cathryn James
Oneonta
