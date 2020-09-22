I do not belong to any political party. However, like it or not it appears that the Democrats will control New York state government for years to come
With that in mind, New York will have to deal with the enormous loss of sales and income tax revenue due to the pandemic. Subsequently, this loss of revenue will have an enormous impact on localities across the state.
Face it; upstate districts with Republican state senators will be getting the short end of the stick as the downstate Senate Democrats grab the lion’s share of the budget.
Having a Republican senator representing our district will ensure less state money coming into our county and town coffers resulting in cuts to services and/or increases to property tax.
I’ve written this with the hope that I can persuade those of you who are not committed to a political party to join me in voting for Jim Barber.
I really don’t want my property taxes going up any higher than they already are because my senator is in the minority.
Thomas Kadgen
Shokan
