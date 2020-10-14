I’d like to introduce myself as the Green candidate for Assembly District 101, and tell you about my campaign for a better state.
My platform includes tax reforms such as eliminating property taxes on primary non-luxury residences, raising the standard deduction for state income tax to reflect the actual cost of living in one’s area, and incrementally increasing taxes on surplus wealth, to increase economic well-being for everyone. I also support giving tax subsidies, where needed, to local farms and businesses that enhance our communities, rather than to profit-motivated, out-of-state corporations whose giant projects in our rural areas devastate our communities, agricultural land and forests, resulting in pollution, decreased property values, poor-paying, low-level jobs, and more citizens on disability due to poor working conditions and increased pollution. We all lose when that happens.
My platform also includes protecting public health by promoting environmental health, and transitioning from obsolete toxic fuels to renewable, community-controlled energy ASAP.
I support eliminating the so-called spoiler effect in elections by instituting ranked choice voting in all New York state elections, as Maine now does. With RCV, whenever three or more candidates are running for the same position, voters can choose to rank the candidates in their order of preference. If your top choice doesn’t get the most votes, your vote would go to your second choice.
My candidacy is endorsed by Voters for Animal Rights and the Green Party of NYS. If you like these ideas for a better state, then please vote for me for state Assembly. More information can be found at BarbaraforAD101.com.
Barbara Kidney
Walker Valley
