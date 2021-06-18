I am enthusiastically supporting Randy Mowers in the primary election for town of Oneonta supervisor.
As chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals, of which Randy was a member for five years, I worked closely with him and observed his ability to consistently make decisions that served the best interests of the people of the town of Oneonta.
Being born and raised in Oneonta, Randy is dedicated to his hometown. With his five years of experience on the town board, he has the knowledge and know-how to get things done efficiently and cost effectively. Randy does not play party politics. He objectively considers all aspects of a proposal and makes decisions that he believes will advance the community as a whole.
A vote for Randy Mowers is a vote for experience, fiscal responsibility and common sense decision making.
Please cast your vote for him as candidate for town of Oneonta supervisor on Tuesday, June 22.
Doug Cannistra
Oneonta
