Once again, the Schenevus School District is going through another annexation vote to Worcester. Both sides are campaigning and the ugly is coming out!
I have my opinion on what direction I want to see my school go. As a former school board member of Schenevus for 23 years and past board president for many of those years, I have learned a lot; I learned education law. I read the letters claiming our current board is not transparent and are not forthright with information to taxpayers about the past superintendent; that money is being spent on attorney fees and little notice given when the previous superintendent resigned.
When it comes to any personnel matters, the board cannot comment. I realize you feel, as taxpayers, you want to be informed. However, this is not a board decision; it is the law. If an interim superintendent were ready to be hired, this tells me this was in the works and could not be made public. If someone resigns, there is a reason they did so! If it was the board doing something illegal or unethical there would be no reason to resign.
We all have our reasons why we are for or against this annexation, but we cannot forget why we are here — THE KIDS! Our current board has gotten our school back on track financially and has taken steps to get our education back to where we can be proud of our small-town school. Whether you are for or against, please learn the facts for our kids’ sake. Be professional and civilized, for our kids are watching and learning from us. Calling the other side idiots, stupid and brainwashed does not do any good.
Please get out to vote NO on Feb. 15 so your voice is heard.
Timothy D. Green
Worcester
