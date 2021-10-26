Having just read the five propositions that will be on the Nov. 2 ballot, a number of questions are spinning in my mind.
What efforts have been made to advertise these propositions?
Proposition 1: What provisions “violate the U.S. Constitution”? Which requirements are being repealed and amended for appointment of the redistricting committee?
Proposition 3: When did it become necessary for us to “allow the Legislature to enact laws”? Ample time is allowed for registration, making same-day registration unnecessary.
Proposition 4: Could absentee ballot provisions be better defined? Are absentee ballots to be mailed to everyone? In view of the confusion of perceived fraud in 2020, wouldn’t it be better to urge voters to appear at the polling place where inspectors are equipped to assist them?
Without more information, only a “no” vote seems responsible.
Shirley Niebanck
Meredith
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.