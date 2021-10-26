Normally, around this time of year, I might write to ask folks to vote for a particular political candidate, perhaps even myself. This year, I am instead asking New Lisbon voters to vote “Yes” to Proposition 6.
That’s right. New Lisbon voters will have six propositions on the back sides of their ballots, one more than will be on the backs of most others’ ballots.
Proposition 6 asks voters to vote “yes” or “no” to allowing the town to borrow the money needed to build a new town highway garage. The total amount of the loan will be $2.7 million but $700,000 of that will be paid by a grant from the USDA and $2 million will be borrowed at an interest not to exceed 2.25% over 25 years, like a low-interest mortgage.
The result, if the proposition is approved, will be that the town gets a new highway garage to replace its deteriorating and inadequate existing garage. The cost to New Lisbon taxpayers will be a very slight increase in town property taxes, specifically, 1% more per year for the next three years. For a New Lisbon property owner whose property is assessed at $100,000, a 1% increase is $5.62. That’s less than the cost of a ham and cheese sandwich.
So, New Lisbon voters, please go to the polls and after selecting the candidates of your choice, please turn over the ballot, look for proposition 6 in the lower right corner, and vote, “Yes.”
Edward Lentz
New Lisbon
Lentz is the supervisor of the town of New Lisbon.
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.