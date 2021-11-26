The final vote on the merger of the Schenevus and Worcester school districts will take place Dec. 1. Some remain undecided. To those, please read as much as possible. There are factual sources that present concrete statistics without judgment. They are available at no cost online and in both schools. Fact needs to outreach rumor.
The word “annexation” is coloring some voters’ perception. Many residents of Schenevus do not want to be “swallowed up” by Worcester. Even those in favor admit that centralization was preferable. Think about the reality of the label. Our districts are demographic twins. Age, employment, median income, level of education, home ownership are similar. There are about 1,300 voters in each district.
If the merger passes, every voter in the Schenevus district will have the same right to vote as everyone in the Worcester district. SCS will not be taken over by WCS. Schenevus voters have an EQUAL say when it comes to budget, running for the Board of Education, building maintenance. Regardless of district name, Schenevus cannot be outvoted.
Westford had its own school district from the 1790s until 1941, when Westford was “swallowed up” by Schenevus. Did Westford have a mascot? School colors? If readers don’t know, it must be because they’ve been lost in the dust of history.
Westford became part of SCS because the citizens believed it was the best decision for the education of Westford children. They stepped beyond sentiment, fond memories, the difficulty of change. If this merger succeeds, our children will have more opportunities, electives and extracurricular activities, and a better chance of walking into their future with a solid education.
The decision on Dec. 1 should be made with our children’s future as the primary focus. Please vote with the students’ best interests and their future in mind.
Jean Zachos
Maryland
