I have been blessed over my 35 years serving as New Lisbon town clerk to have worked with so many great town residents who have served on the New Lisbon Town Board.
No matter what issue comes up, there are always different views and opinions. That’s what makes a democracy work.
Our current supervisor and town board have been working overtime on their proposal for a new highway garage. Faced with multiple issues with our old garage, a grant application was submitted to USDA and we were thrilled with a much larger than anticipated $700,000 grant toward the cost of a new garage. Estimates for repairs to the existing garage and saving up to replace it would cost more than the cost of a new building due to the grant and low-cost loan from USDA.
The town board understands that this is a big project at a big cost. However, a new garage would mean a small tax increase but would provide a long-lasting safe solution for our town.
Many residents have helped shape this proposal and we have a great group that would be working on the project. To fix our 60-year-old garage would be a Band-Aid approach. Like with a vehicle, you can only put in so much money and so many years of repairs and it becomes unsafe and not worth the investment.
Please review the new highway garage project on our town website, townofnewlisbon.com, and please vote yes on Proposition #6 on your election ballot.
Charlene R. Wells
New Lisbon
