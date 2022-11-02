Open space protection, including farmland preservation and park improvements; needed updates to water and sewer lines and treatment plants; clean school buses, planting street trees, and retrofitting public buildings for energy efficiency: all of these benefits to present and future generations of New Yorkers will result from passage of the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Bond Act.
The Bond Act, Proposition 1 on this year’s ballot, is the first environmental bond act in 26 years. Previous funding has helped keep New York in the forefront of providing clean water, restoring brownfield sites, solid waste management and public recreation opportunities for its citizens. It is time to continue this work and address new threats from climate change.
Nearly 100,000 jobs will be supported by the important infrastructure construction provided by the bond act. Communities will benefit from funding that will allow them to replace lead water pipes, repair and upgrade sewer and drinking water facilities, and strengthen flood and storm resilience.
New York has a proud history of leadership in environmental quality and public health. Vote Yes on Proposition 1 for clean air and water, open space and good jobs.
Andrew Mason
Oneonta
Mason is co-president of the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society.
