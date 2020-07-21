To candidates running for election this year: your constituents are taking notice of whether you think the “freedom” to wear a mask or not and pushing for schools to reopen when it’s not safe to do so are more important than slowing the spread of COVID-19 and preventing people, including children, from getting sick and dying. We will vote accordingly.
Jennifer Hill
Oneonta
