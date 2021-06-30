Your editorial of June 26 would be laughable if the matter weren’t as important as it is.
Georgia’s so-called voter suppression bill is more liberal than Delaware’s or New York’s and probably a number of other Democrat-run states.
Secondly, the expanded drop box and absentee ballot request period was in response to the COVID-19 debacle. Since it’s no longer an issue, reining in of regulations is appropriate.
Everything we do in life requires photo ID and to say that requiring it is like saying African Americans are incapable of securing ID. Forget about the fact that 72% of Black voters support showing ID to vote.
As far as beverages on line goes, friends and family can provide beverages, just political operatives are banned, as they should be.
On the Big Lie, you keep mentioning recounts. The “count” wasn’t the issue, whether or not a particular ballot is legitimate is. Election workers in Georgia claim to have seen a lot of photo-copied ballots without the usual creases. In Pennsylvania, instead of the usual 4% of mail-ins being disallowed .003 % were disallowed in 2020, while there was no vast improvement in delivery methods. The courts blew over a potential problem without proper investigation simply because this issue has never before occurred.
Thomas Amann
Andes
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.