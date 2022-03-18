We all have the most critical challenge of our lifetime at hand. Our Constitution, plus our freedoms, are in jeopardy and the attack is on the fast track now. We are so fortunate to have lived through such great times in this country. We need to thank God, as well as all the fearless people who sacrificed, including the ultimate sacrifice, for the great years we have been blessed with. Freedom doesn’t come without a cost.
Historically, in this country, we have fought for our country as one team, but for a longer time than most of us have realized, we have an enemy that has worked hard at dividing us. You know how divide and conquer works. We are up against a very smart/experienced global network that has been setting its stage for a long time. If you can’t take your target from the outside, do it from within. That’s where we are at.
Patriotic Republicans must win by a wide margin in 2022 and 2024 in order to save our freedoms going forward. The radical globalists have controlled our Democratic Party and are poised to gain full control of us forever if we can’t reverse the current path of our government.
Today’s Democratic Party will do anything to progress their leadership’s corrupt agenda. With the grip it has in government, the media, our court system, plus the money it has behind it, it is very had to bring anyone to justice.
We must communicate these facts everywhere we can and seek reputable information to base our decision on. Most important, we need to ask God to support us in our quest to save our country’s constitution/freedoms so coming generations have the quality of life we have been blessed with.
I am very scared for our country.
Bruce Beckert
South New Berlin
