OK. Once again I don’t understand. “The posture we have taken is grounded in the respect and the value we place in sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Those words were spoken by Vice President Harris recently in regard to border security. Great sentiment, being she was put in charge of our southern border. Unfortunately, she was talking about the Ukrainian border, while last year more than two million foreign nationals crossed our own borders illegally.
Nice to know where the government’s priorities lie.
Thomas Walsh
Worcester
