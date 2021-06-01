A flag is flying outside a home in the town where I live. I can’t quote it here without using symbols to replace vowels because newspapers generally choose not to print this type of language. Today, a local real estate agent called asking what to do about it. She mentioned that potential property buyers have inquired about the sign and wondered what is wrong with the people who live in our town. I can proudly say that my town is one of the prettiest in New York state and the people are wonderful.
School buses and cars carrying children pass this house every day. The words on the sign are offensive and disrespectful and the type of language that many reprimand children and adults for using. While I understand that people are free to express their political opinions, shouldn’t we expect that all signs that are hung for public viewing use language that is appropriate for school?
Carla Nordstrom
Franklin
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.