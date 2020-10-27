Some of us are trying hard to stay out of political discussions … for our mental health, to maintain a commitment to honesty, to use our minds responsibly, and to keep from chipping away at our conscience. Let’s be clear, that doesn’t mean staying uninformed, only steering clear of the majority of conversations in which minds are made up before the conversation starts. It’s becoming harder to walk away from those conversations, sometimes literally.
Two years ago, a candidate was canvassing for signatures for his campaign for a countywide office outside Hannaford. I was walking out with my shopping cart when he asked to talk to me. I politely replied, “No, thank you.” When I stepped off the curb, he grabbed my arm and yanked me back onto it, saying, “Hey!!!” and started asking for my party affiliation.
“Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!”
Politics doesn’t only cause people to sacrifice their values, their ability to look at themselves honestly, or their patience when taking the time to find out what’s actually true; it causes some to see their fellow citizens as just a means to an end. The candidate saw me as a walking signature that was getting away, and in that moment, his ambition overpowered his ability to see someone as an individual human being with a reasonable expectation not to be grabbed by a stranger.
When some of us are losing the freedom to even stay OUT of politics, it’s a real problem. When we can’t enjoy breakfast at the café with a friend without being drowned out by political rants at the next table (also the same candidate), it’s a problem. Admittedly, getting “pulled back in” by a creep outside Hannaford won’t land you in the ER like Mike Corleone. But how much B.S. should we tolerate for politics?
Alexander Riba
Oneonta
