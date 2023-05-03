I am frustrated that there is so much propaganda in our country today and it keeps getting worse and worse.
Yes, we all want our own beliefs and agendas to be heard, but what about our critics? What about their beliefs and agendas? We don't have to agree with our critics but, ironically, silencing them actually discredits our own views. Won't other people wonder what we're hiding if we refuse to let both sides of a story be heard?
I have great respect for Dr. Robert Haskell and his words of wisdom regarding propaganda and why propaganda never works: "Not only is it important to include critics of a particular point of view, it's unforgiveable not to. Anything else is propaganda, not science or scholarship. More pragmatically, we learn as much from critics — perhaps more — than we do from advocates."
I know that, in my own life and my ongoing efforts to educate both Christians and atheists, I have always needed to listen to their views so I can understand their reasoning. Even when we have a very different worldview, I respect them and give them ample opportunity to prove their case.
If I am fully confident that my views are right and my critics' views are wrong, then I have no reason to be fearful of letting both sides of the story be heard. If I am terrified that my critics will prove me wrong and the public will agree with their views instead of my own, what does that say about me?
Contrary to what most Christians believe, non-religious people are very intelligent and discerning of spiritual matters. Like me, they do not appreciate it when they are denied to hear both sides of a story.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
