I was concerned when the U.S. was designated a backsliding democracy. Now it seems, a political science professor in Canada is warning that if Trump decides to run for office in 2024, it will “further the collapse of American democracy by 2025, and if he gets elected in 2024, the U.S. may become a right-wing dictatorship by 2030.”
We know that Trump will swoop down and dismantle all safeguards that define our democracy. He will be so full of vengeance that anyone who has opposed him will face his wrath, that convicted criminals will be pardoned, that he will reappoint his yes men and destroy the careers of good, qualified, professional politicians. He will lead our country toward the autocratic government model he admires to become a pseudo “king” like Putin, Kim Jong Un and Viktor Orban.
I know that many people believe Trump is their champion, but he doesn’t care about the common man and is using his Big Lie to retain power and prolong receiving the adulation he craves. He inherited a strong economy from Obama, then dismantled the justice system, gave huge tax cuts to the wealthy and delayed action on COVID, assisting our economy to plunge into the debacle we now face, not to mention that thousands died because he ridiculed and admittedly downplayed the severity of the virus.
Our democracy may not withstand another assault by the influence of Trump or someone of his ilk. Looking forward to the 2022 midterms, it’s important that Democrats retain their seats in the Senate and House of Representatives, or hopefully gain seats to counteract the influence of the Republican-like senators who received huge donations to their campaigns from wealthy donors who once supported Donald Trump. After that, it’s only two years until the 2024 election.
Nancy Kelly
Cooperstown
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.