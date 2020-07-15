John Wayne playing cowboys and Indians is the scene throughout America today! Failing politicians, police chiefs, officers and union presidents are John Wayne, the Indians now include Blacks and Hispanics, and playgrounds, parking lots, “mean” streets, and bedrooms are now the blood-soaked massacre sites of the Old West.
Forget teaching an old cowboy new tricks. They have worn an unenlightened, uncompassionate and power-crazed rut in the trail so deep, they can’t change direction. Time to retire the cowboys, time to recognize Native Americans, Blacks and Hispanics as precious, and time to let playgrounds be playgrounds, parking lots be parking lots, turn “mean” streets into compassionate streets, and let bedrooms be sacred!
Disband abusive secretive police departments. Rehire officers with exemplary histories of de-escalation techniques and high marks for customer satisfaction. Future applicants would be diverse, requiring a master’s degree or bachelor’s degree with master’s credits, including college courses in the humanities, sociology, psychology, abnormal psychology, history (Native American, Black, Latino), literature, religion, communications, political science, anger management, community relations and explicit/implicit racism.
Mature, well-rounded, intelligent, empathetic, and professional applicants would arise. Afterward, teach them that a firearm is an unbearable, probable criminal resort! Contrast this with our military-style hiring of immature, manipulable, testosterone-loaded, “cowboy” wannabes. Start their salaries comparable to defense contractor engineers and Wall Street advisers, attracting the “cream” of prospective social workers, teachers, psychologists, nurses, pastors, etc. Policing culture would be transformed from within, through loftier education and emotional-maturity standards.
It’s time to put the holster and its bullets away and do the hard work of tackling corporate profiteering, unfettered money in politics, and vested interests pitting one precious person against another precious person. Walk a mile in someone else’s boots, shoes, sandals, bare feet, and you’ll find a priceless brother and sister!
Sam R. Allen
Oneonta
