“Hochul gives plans for tax relief, job growth in State of State speech” (Daily Star, Jan. 6) outlines an agenda focused on transforming the state’s economy. Central to the success of her goals is her clean energy push, which deserves more attention. In addition to the investment of $1 billion toward electric vehicle adoption and infrastructure, Hochul is also planning for one million electrified homes and up to a million more “electrification-ready” homes by 2030.
Other building decarbonization measures include upgrading building codes to ensure that by 2027 only zero-emission construction will be permitted; improved efficiency standards for appliances; and an expansion of the Clean Green School pilot program, which is designed to improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions in preK-12 schools.
This will not only give a boost to the economy, it will also help preserve the environment and protect the health of all New Yorkers. It therefore deserves our strong support.
These proposals are now open for discussion and refinement. Let’s hope we get constructive engagement instead of naysaying from Republicans in the Assembly and Senate. Those of us who support the governor’s efforts or believe she should move more quickly, for example setting a target of 2024 for all-electric construction, have the opportunity to make our voices heard. It is urgent that we do so.
Diane Matza
Clinton
