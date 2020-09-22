If we all work together, as a nation and individuals, we can stop all the crime and terrorism in the world today and make the world a better place for everyone.
More than anything it takes courage, love for other people, and a willingness to die for those people, if we really want to protect them from the senseless, heartless and cowardly violence that we can actually prevent.
You may or may not be a Christian. You might have an entirely different religion than I do, or perhaps no religion at all. But no one has ever been able to match the love and courage of Jesus Christ when he willingly went to that cross 2,000 years ago for your sake and mine.
His words in John 15:13, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends,” clarify the price we must be willing to pay if we want to save other people’s lives. Most police officers and soldiers in the U.S. military already understand the words of Christ in John 15:13, either consciously or unconsciously, because they are willing to put themselves in harm’s way and even be killed in order to save other people’s lives — even the lives of strangers. So they are making the biggest difference right now when it comes to stopping all the crime and terrorism in the world, at least in our own nation.
But I don’t think police officers or soldiers in the military are the only people qualified to obey the words of Christ and help put an end to all the crime and terrorism in the world. We need to do our part and help them.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.