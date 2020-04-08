The governor is right, and as a gun owner I don’t say that often! We are all New Yorkers, not upstaters and downstaters. For that matter, we are all humans. Right now, the need is downstate, and we (former downstaters who are now upstaters) should be thankful it is not our turn to be desperately seeking help.
So part with your ventilators and masks and whatever else helps those in need. And remember, there but for the grace of God and good neighbors go you.
Pat Mc Brearty
Milford
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.