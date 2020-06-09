One of Trump’s first acts as president was to allow coal companies to resume dumping their toxic waste in local waterways, and he has been poisoning the health and well-being of the nation ever since.
His latest in a long string of toxic attacks on the values of “we the people” was to use “security personnel — including members of the National Guard — to forcibly and violently clear a path through peaceful, protesters speaking out against the murder of George Floyd, in Lafayette Square to accommodate his upside down Bible in hand photo-op outside of St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C. Trump has also threatened to sic the military on people protesting police brutality.
I can understand the anger and frustration with the political establishment that led people to vote for Donald Trump in 2016. But that was then, and this is now — and now we have an occupant of the Oval Office who, in the words of Washington Post Columnist Paul Waldman, is “… the single most loathsome figure in American public life, a man possessed of not a single human virtue.”
There is no middle ground. You either stand up in opposition to Donald Trump and everything he stands for or you join him in the, as Waldman called it, “moral void where he resides.”
Walter F. Wouk
Summit
