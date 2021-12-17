On Saturday, Nov. 27, the European Think Tank designated our United States as a “backsliding democracy.”
This is very significant, and certainly not what our Founding Fathers expected to happen when they set our laws, principles and values in the Constitution. Reports state that the backsliding began in 2020 when Donald Trump refused to accept the outcome of the fair and legal presidential election and was further defined when delusional and destructive men and women desecrated the Capitol, the symbol of our democratic society.
I saw this slide toward autocracy years ago when Trump fawned over the leaders of Russia, an autocracy with fascist features; North Korea, a dictatorship; and Hungary, a democracy in decline. In fact, Trump praised authoritarian rulers 15 times and was driving our country in that direction.
So now here we are, President Biden trying to restore our democratic ideals while Republicans vote en masse against legislation to rebuild the social and economic structures necessary to restore our nation, and the devotees of division and destruction believe conspiracy theories devised to dumb down Americans.
Many Republican leaders and those who refuse to hear the truth want to turn the clock back to a time when only white, Protestant men ruled our country, international travel was limited, woman were second-class citizens, and racism ran rampant; but that’s not going to happen. Clocks move forward, all humans are equal, times have changed, the internet is firmly established, and jet travel has opened up the world.
We can’t let the reactionaries continue to wield so much power, and we, as loyal, informed Americans, need to stand strong, speak up, become better organized and vote old-school Republicans out of office. It’s the only way to restore our standing in the world as a functioning Democratic country.
Nancy Kelly
Cooperstown
