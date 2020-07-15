COVID-19 has taken priority among the many concerns in our world. The fear of its spread dominates the news. We must not, however, brush aside the twin dangers of nuclear war and climate catastrophe that could end life on Earth.
We are fast approaching the 75th anniversary of the horror of the bombing of Hiroshima on Aug. 6 and Nagasaki on Aug. 9. Most people were vaporized in the melted cities. Those alive crawled for help, flesh falling away. Black rain fell for days. Thirsty ones drinking it died immediately. We Americans can scarcely imagine the terror and suffering experienced by the Japanese. We only hear descriptions. We did not feel its ghastly violence and are able to set it aside believing it could never happen “here."
The U.S. and Russia own 90% of all nuclear weapons. President Trump has proposed increasing our already bloated arsenal and has canceled our Treaty on Intermediate Range Missiles, which was in place as a deterrent. The nine nuclear countries are beefing up their stockpiles, even considering smaller weapons that might be “more usable." Today’s nuclear weapons have the destructive power of thousands of Hiroshima bombs.
The Japanese survivors, now known as Hibakusha, founded Hidankyo, the Japanese Confederation of Bomb Sufferers, which pledges to save humanity from its crisis. They are appealing to the world’s people to join them in pleading with their legislators to listen to their cry and, alerted, work for the elimination of all nuclear weapons. As the climate crisis deepens and food and water become scarce, countries may use nuclear weapons to ensure they get needed resources.
One or two letters would bring little attention. It will take a flood of letters from many people appalled by what could easily destroy this earth. Will you help?
Ellen St. John
Cooperstown
