With a historic level of disruption, our governments and institutions have imposed blanket restrictions on communities regardless of their levels of risk. Communities upstate were burdened with restrictions that initially were necessary for only downstate and a few metropolitan areas. The unnecessary economic damage to people, businesses and towns has been staggering. People have been greatly stressed, and many small businesses will not survive.
A tidal wave of a pandemic is breaking over our state, but it is not crashing everywhere at once. With the number of positive tests rising daily even in our region, these restrictions have finally become necessary statewide. However, we have lost a chance for each county to thoughtfully ease into restrictions as needed. Weeks were lost under lockdown. Preparations should have proceeded closures.
This cascade of closures was caused by the catastrophic failure of the federal government to test early and widely. We had and have no idea the extent of the spread of asymptomatic infectious people among the population. By the time there will be enough materials to monitor the spread by testing, the virus will be established among us.
Without continued restrictions, the wave of seriously ill would overwhelm our hospitals, and many more would die without adequate respiratory support. Even with restrictions, many of us will sicken. While most will recover, some will die and some more will live with damaged lungs.
What is needed now is planning when and how to ease back on some of these restrictions on the far side of the peak in new infections, which will be not days but rather weeks or maybe even months in our future. Until a vaccine is available, we will be living with the COVID-19 pandemic for many months. The current levels of restrictions are not sustainable that long.
Brian Brock
Franklin
