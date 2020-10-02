As if we didn’t have enough to worry about this summer with the pandemic still raging across many states, we have seen the grim effects of climate change play out across the west, with devastating forest fires, and the south, with slow moving storms flooding city after city. In spite of the evidence before his very eyes, our clueless president, Donald Trump, still claims science doesn’t really know how to explain what’s happening. And just as with the pandemic, it’s governors who are acting to keep us safe. California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, is taking his boldest action yet to address climate change by tackling the transportation sector: “California to phase out sales of new gas-powered cars” (Daily Star 9/24). This is good news.
Mr. Newsom’s declaration coincides with updated plans for reducing carbon emissions here in New York. The Public Service Commission under Gov. Andrew Cuomo has recently announced several new initiatives, including a $15 million “make-ready” pilot program for medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles with a specific requirement to reduce diesel emissions in environmental justice communities; a $10 million program to pair utilities with transit authorities in the state to establish charging station infrastructure in depots; and a “$20 million competition to drive innovation in the medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicle sector.” These incremental steps are necessary to achieve the goals of New York’s climate plan, the CLCPA.
Scientists are warning us of the devastation facing us everywhere in the country if we don’t act boldly now. California and New York are stepping up; other states will follow. But we still need leadership on climate at the federal level. Only a vote for Joe Biden in November will give us what we need.
Robert Muller
Edmeston
