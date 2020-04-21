We all know that those who condemn social privilege the loudest live the most privileged lifestyles of all.
When they use their position to manipulate others, it's time to rethink what good leadership looks like when elections roll around.
Has Gov. Cuomo had any difficulty locating facial masks or disinfectant wipes where he shops? Oh, that's right, he has personal shoppers and doesn't wear a mask. Wonder how he would experience the complexity of grocery shopping these days or serving a diverse public in a store with the discomfort of wearing a mask all day long?
Has the governor endured the heartbreak of his mother, spouse or sibling enduring their last days in isolation without the opportunity to hug loved ones goodbye? This is not a memory that will quickly fade from the hearts of those affected by some tyrant using COVID-19 to control the social experiences of others while not living under the same rules himself.
Does the governor even know how many of his constituents were making difficult decisions about whether to pay rent or buy food before the virus went "viral" because so many areas of upstate New York have been forced into poverty when trying to conform to stifling regulations, crippling costs and urban policies designed for New York City? They can't even relate to using precious dollars to buy toxic cleaning products that do more harm to germ warfare than good.
It's time to elect representation who shun "do as I say" mandates, show concern for all the electorate and know how it feels to walk a mile in their constituents' shoes.
Tom Halstead
Laurens
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.