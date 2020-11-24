I don’t ordinarily comment on letters written by fellow New Yorkers, but I felt compelled to respond to the opinion piece written by Bret Romano. I understand that 72 million people wanted Mr. Trump to stay in office, but remember, in 2016, he was chosen by the ultra-rich, the complacent Republicans, who are also rich, and the foreign influence of the Russian government who wanted more than anything to secure a weakened United States. They want to keep their power, their jobs and their money.
Mr. Biden won 78 million votes, the most votes cast for any presidential candidate in history. It is also true that the vote margins that gave Biden the presidency were razor-thin, and it was the 81,139 votes in four states that could have changed the winner of the election, but that is just over the margins that gave Mr. Trump the presidency in 2016. We are clearly a divided nation.
Facts are facts and science is science; neither is supposed to be political. Mr. Trump and his followers have made them that way. The doctors, who are neither Democrat nor Republican, are telling us that masks and social distancing mitigate the effects of the coronavirus; it is not a political statement. Our economy is suffering because people continue to flout mask-wearing mandates, making the virus more out of control and less likely to be contained.
How can we come together? How can we change this divisive red-versus-blue state mentality? Mr. Romano speaks of not stomping and whining or throwing fits, but isn’t that exactly what Mr. Trump is doing? Isn’t his continued refusal to wear a mask and listen to scientists contributing to the “don’t tell me what to do” mentality that is crippling our nation? The USA needs to heal.
Nancy Kelly
Cooperstown
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.